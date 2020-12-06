No new Covid-19 cases to report Sunday

No new border or community cases of Covid-19 have been reported in New Zealand today.



The Ministry of Health says three previously reported cases have now recovered bringing the number of active cases to 56.



The total number of confirmed cases this year remains at 1,722.



Yesterday, laboratories processed 5,530 tests for Covid-19 bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,309,992.

The ministry reports that there are now 2,394,300 registered users of the NZ Covid Tracer app.

Poster scans have reached 133,782,991 and users have created 5,389,423 manual diary entries.