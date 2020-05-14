No new COVID-19 cases, third day in row

By Te Ao - Māori News

The Ministry of Health has confirmed there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Aotearoa for the past 24 hours, making this the third day in a row.

There is no change to the overall total of confirmed and probable cases which remains at 1,497.

Of our cases, 1,411 are reported as recovered – an increase of nine on yesterday.

This is 94 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases.

Yesterday 6,568 tests were completed, with a combined total to date of 209,613.

Today there are again two people receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19, neither is in ICU.

There are no additional deaths to report.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today, on day one of Alert Level 2, the behaviours which will keep COVID-19 out of the New Zealand environment continue to be vitally important. 

The key health measures in Level 2 are: 

  • Most importantly - if you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise
  • If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline immediately and get tested
  • Good hand hygiene will continue to be a simple and effective tool to keep COVID-19 at bay
  • Keep your distance from other people when you’re out in public, including on transport
  • Keep your social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people at once
  • Keep track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen to help with contact tracing if we need it.

