No new COVID-19 cases, third day in row

The Ministry of Health has confirmed there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Aotearoa for the past 24 hours, making this the third day in a row.

There is no change to the overall total of confirmed and probable cases which remains at 1,497.

Of our cases, 1,411 are reported as recovered – an increase of nine on yesterday.

This is 94 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases.

Yesterday 6,568 tests were completed, with a combined total to date of 209,613.

Today there are again two people receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19, neither is in ICU.

There are no additional deaths to report.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today, on day one of Alert Level 2, the behaviours which will keep COVID-19 out of the New Zealand environment continue to be vitally important.

The key health measures in Level 2 are: