No new COVID-19 cases, third day in row

The Ministry of Health has confirmed there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Aotearoa for the past 24 hours, making this the third day in a row.
There is no change to the overall total of confirmed and probable cases which remains at 1,497.
Of our cases, 1,411 are reported as recovered – an increase of nine on yesterday.
This is 94 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases.
Yesterday 6,568 tests were completed, with a combined total to date of 209,613.
Today there are again two people receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19, neither is in ICU.
There are no additional deaths to report.
Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today, on day one of Alert Level 2, the behaviours which will keep COVID-19 out of the New Zealand environment continue to be vitally important.
The key health measures in Level 2 are:
- Most importantly - if you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise
- If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline immediately and get tested
- Good hand hygiene will continue to be a simple and effective tool to keep COVID-19 at bay
- Keep your distance from other people when you’re out in public, including on transport
- Keep your social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people at once
- Keep track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen to help with contact tracing if we need it.