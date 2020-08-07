No new Covid-19 cases today

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.



It has been 98 days since the last case was acquired locally from an unknown source.



There are no new recovered cases to report, so there continue to be 23 active cases in managed isolation facilities. None of those people is receiving hospital-level care.



The number of confirmed cases remains at 1,219.



Yesterday laboratories processed 4,014 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 486,943. There were 282 swabs taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities yesterday.