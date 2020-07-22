No new Covid-19 cases today, active cases remain at 27

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to reported New Zealand today, says the Ministry of Health.

“There are no new recovered cases today, which means the total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 27,” the ministry said in a statement.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19 and it has been 82 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,205.

Testing

Yesterday 2,191 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 446,367.

“Testing remains a crucial part of our overall response and we all have a part to play. Testing in the community is fundamental to our efforts to ensure we stay ahead of Covid-19. If you are offered a swab, then please take up that offer."

NZ COVID Tracer

The NZ COVID Tracer has recorded 617,200 registered users, and there have been 80,318 posters created to date and 1,521,582 poster scans.

“The ministry continues to remind New Zealanders to keep a record of where they’ve been as this remains one of the best tools in the continued fight against Covid-19.”

The ministry encourages New Zealanders to download, register and use the app.