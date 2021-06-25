No new Covid-19 community cases in Wellington

No new community cases of Covid-19 have been found so far, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in today's press conference.

Wastewater samples have been tested for Tuesday, June 22, and there was no detection of the virus around Wellington, Hutt Valley or Porirua.

A total of 10,749 tests were processed yesterday. 3713 of those were in Wellington.

A new testing centre will pop up at Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there are two cases of Covid in managed isolation hotels.

Genomic information from Australia about the case from Sydney who travelled to Wellington over the weekend hasn't been released due to people off sick at the laboratory that processes the information but Bloomfield says there is a strong epidemiological link to the current cluster in Sydney.