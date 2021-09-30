No support given for Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder sufferers

A clinical neuropsychologist who specialises in Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) says 80 per cent of people with the severe form of the disorder are unable to get any help-.

Sarah Goldsbury, nō Ngāti Porou me Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti, is a clinical neuropsychologist at the FASD Centre Aotearoa who is investigating Māori whānau experiences of neuropsychological assessment for FASD. She believes it is a stigmatism problem.

“The government needs to turn on its taringa,” she says.

Goldsbury says a Māori-led solution is needed because whānau are left to care for people with the severe form on their own, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This is an area that costs us billions of dollars every year because we fail to provide adequate health support to people who have a health issue but, in reality, it's about the harm to the people that really count, not the money,” she says.

Due to various systemic failings within the healthcare system, people with foetal alcohol spectrum disorder, or FASD, are having their human rights violated.

People with FASD are being refused help, according to a Human Rights Commission study, since the government does not consider FASD to be a handicap unless it is accompanied by intellectual impairments.

When a pēpi is exposed to alcohol during the mother's pregnancy, a variety of physical, behavioural, and intellectual problems can affect the child.

Most go undiagnosed

According to Goldsbury, Aotearoa has an FASD pandemic that is being neglected, and the government has openly recognised this, implying that three to five per cent of individuals in Aotearoa have FASD.

“So, out of our team of five million, we are saying that 150,000 to 250,000 people are living with a very serious disability, and most of them are not diagnosed.”

“Their whānau have not been understood, they've not been listened to, they've been told that the problem is bad parenting so go to a parenting problem. Our teenagers self medicate and come to the attention of the justice system and are then seen as addicts and criminals.”

Because alcohol was utilised as a weapon for colonialism, indigenous communities who have experienced the intergenerational trauma of colonisation are overrepresented in the number of their whānau who have FASD, Goldsbury says.

“They’ve neglected to engage in any meaningful research here in Aotearoa or to really understand what our needs are and what worked for us.”

According to Goldsbury, the government has taken no measures to consult with people who live and operate in the realm of FASD on a daily basis.

She says there is a lot of research on FASD, but the government and the Ministry of Health have taken choices without evaluating and reflecting on what has worked in the past.

“It's a shame on your country to have your Disability Commissioner call you out with a damning report, and yet the response we have from Andrew Little last night is; 'We're moving as fast as we can'.”