No Tsunami Threat to New Zealand following earthquake in Alaska Peninsula

Civil Defence has indicated that there is no Tsunami threat to New Zealand, following an earthquake in the Alaska Peninsula.

A statement from the National Emergency Management Agency says:

“There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M8.1 ALASKA PENINSULA earthquake at 2021-07-29 6:16 PM. New Zealand coastal areas may experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore tomorrow. Be cautious if you are at the beach or on the water.”

Further updates will be available on NEMA's website, NZ Civil Defence's Facebook page and on Twitter @NZCivilDefence.