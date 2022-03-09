Nominations for Matariki Awards now open

Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2022 recognises those who have made a difference in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Nominations have been open for less than a week and are already looking to well exceed last year’s number of entries.

Whakaata Māori tāhuhu rangapū Shane Taurima said many were wanting to acknowledge those who had helped others in a challenging year.

“In 2021, there were thousands of volunteers and organisations who placed others before themselves, working tirelessly for the wellbeing of whānau and their communities. Our awards are a special mihi to all of them,” he said.

Categories are based on nine stars of Matariki to highlight and celebrate outstanding commitments to kaupapa Māori, Aotearoa and the world.

Nominations can be for an individual, a whānau member, neighbour, a group or an organisation whose passion, commitment, innovation and dedication made a difference between January 1 to December 31, 2021.

Winners will be announced at Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2022 awards ceremony at Te Papa Tongarewa Museum in Wellington on June 14, 2022.

The awards categories are:

Hiwaiterangi: Award for Young Achiever

Acknowledges outstanding achievement by a person under 30 years who demonstrates potential to be a future aspirational leader.

Tipuānuku: Award for Education

Recognises an extraordinary contribution to, and demonstrated an outstanding commitment in, education.

Tipuārangi: Award for Arts & Entertainment

Recognises an extraordinary contribution to, and demonstrated outstanding commitment in, arts and entertainment.

Waitī: Award for Health & Science

Recognises an extraordinary contribution to health and science that includes, but is not limited to legislative and policy development, workforce development and retention, medicine, biophysics, biochemistry, environmental and cognitive sciences.

Waitā: Award for Business & Innovation

Recognises an extraordinary contribution to, and successful implementation of initiatives that demonstrate leadership and commitment in, business innovation.

Ururangi: Award for Sport

Recognises a sportsperson or team who have demonstrated excellence in their chosen sport at a national and/or international level.

Waipunarangi: Award for Te Reo & Tikanga

Recognises an extraordinary contribution championing the revitalisation of te reo Māori me ngā tikanga, which proactively influences and increases awareness of te reo Māori me ngā tikanga in Aotearoa.

Matariki: Award for Community

Recognises groups or organisations that have made an extraordinary contribution to enhance cultural, social, economic and environmental prosperity in their community.

Te Huihuinga o Matariki: Award for Lifetime Achievement

Honours an outstanding contribution to the wellbeing of the nation.

Nominations can be submitted by going to the Māori Television website here or go to https://www.maoritelevision.com/shows/2022-matariki-awards/call-nominations-2022

There is no limit to the number of nominations that can be submitted. Each nomination must be submitted on a separate nomination form and all fields completed.

Nominations close on Friday, April 1, 2022