Non-adherence locals being dobbed in - 7.30am Newsbreak

- It seems to be business as usual in some Northland towns as some aren't getting the message to stay home. Police have a new complaint line where people can lodge non-adherence complaints. Within the first 24 hours, they received over 4,000 calls.

- Te Hauora o Ngāti Hauā is scrambling to help contain a breakout of COVID-19 in Matamata. The number of cases in Matamata has risen to 45, with the cluster linked to a St Patricks Day celebration.

- There are more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern region of NZ, surpassing the number of cases in Auckland. The alarming rise has iwi and Māori organisations doing all they can to ensure whānau across the South Island are supported.