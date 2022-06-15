Northland air-brush artist and car painter defies stereotypes

A young wahine artist is breaking stereotypes of her gender and age by excelling in the art of airbrushing and car painting.

Skye Sigley of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Tūwharetoa has just started an apprenticeship in auto refinishing at Kamo Panel Beaters in the Northland being only one of the 10 per cent of women in the male-dominated industry.

“I actually like it like that because yeah everyone is good they all get along and they've been doing it for long and I learn a lot from them,” says Sigley.

The Ōpua 18-year-old has been drawing for as long as she can remember but it wasn't until her uncle introduced her to airbrushing that opened a door to a new career path. One that somewhat runs in the family.

Skye Sigley. Source / Denise Piper - Stuff

“I’ve always been painting and drawing, and then my uncle found out at work about an airbrushing course that was starting so I thought I’d just go along have a look and it suited me a lot more than I thought it would, and I carried that on for a few years.

“My dad and grandad and great granddad were all in the automotive industry and I just followed through, so I’m the fourth generation,” she says.

Sigley with mum Maudena Wood. Source / Supplied

Sigley has recently received a scholarship of up to $3000 to complete one of the most prestigious airbrush courses, Airbrush Venturi.

Once her 2-year course and 4-year apprenticeship are complete, Sigley would like to perform custom airbrush work on cars, caravans and motorbikes.

“Hopefully one day I can work with a group of people who do airbrushing or work on cars in a custom shop.”