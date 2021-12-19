Northland checkpoints: 'extremely high compliance' - police

Uretiti Iwi checkpoint. Credit: Reuben Taipari / Facebook

There has been an "extremely high level of compliance" by those travelling north from Tāmaki Makaurau, say police who are working closely with local iwi and Te Tai Tokerau Border Control at Northland checkpoints.

Together they have been ensuring people travelling into the region have evidence of being fully vaccinated or can provide a negative Covid-19 test result in the past 72 hours.

"Only a very small number of vehicles have been turned away," police said in a statement Sunday.

Credit: Reuben Taipari / Facebook

Following this weekend, police say they will be transitioning from the current fixed checkpoints on SH1 and SH12 to spot checkpoints and regular roving patrols across Northland.

“We want to reassure our communities right across Northland that Police have plans in place to monitor ongoing compliance of those travelling into Northland," Superintendent Tony Hill says.

“It’s important that we support our most at risk communities and help keep them safe by monitoring ongoing compliance around the region.”

Police said they continue to work closely with partners, including local Iwi and Te Tai Tokerau Border Control, and thanked them for their "hard work and efforts on the checkpoints".

“The support of our partners has been extremely helpful in helping to keep our communities safe and we are grateful for their ongoing support.”