Northland communities to receive first shipment of food parcels

Northland communities will receive the first delivery of food packs today following a collective effort by several iwi within the Auckland and Northland boundaries.

The purpose is to ensure their tribal regions are properly taken care of during the isolation. Te Kahu o Taonui representing eight iwi have united to distribute and cart food to their respective communities.

Today, over 800 packs consisting of perishables that are expected to last two weeks were distributed. CEO of Te Rūnanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi Te Roopu Poa says the main concern at present is dealing with a high demand for clean water as the Northland region still battle with Level 4 water restrictions.