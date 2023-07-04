Northland community takes road safety into its own hands

The Taumatamākūkū settlement in Northland has taken measures into its own hands by installing safety measures to keep the speed down in the village.

The settlement also successfully lobbied to have the first fixed-speed camera in the Far North between Kawakawa and Moerewa.

Taumatamākūkū was established in the 1960s as a community to house those who had come to Moerewa to work and, while the mahi had dried up, whānau have continued to live in the community.

But they have always had to deal with speeding vehicles, being mere metres away from State Highway 1.

The road between Kawakawa and Moerewa is just over 5km long but, with two people dying and six people seriously injured in crashes between 2009 and 2018, something had to be done.

Kaumātua Raharuhi Wikaire has been a longtime resident of Taumatamākūkū.

"I've seen a lot of people dying, getting killed on the main highway."

Keeping safe

So in 2021, Taumatamākūkū set up a residents' committee to spearhead the changes the community wanted to see.

Committee head Roddy Pihema says it was of the utmost importance to try to make the roads safer, not only on the main road but also within the settlement itself.

"We are noted as having one of the most dangerous communities in the north, given that we sit next to State Highway 1.

"We had our state highway limit reduced from 100 to 80 kph. We implemented town signs on our intersections and within our community."

The biggest win, however, is the erection of the Far North's first fixed-speed camera. The area where the next-generation camera sits is a variable speed area, so it can detect both trucks and cars, as well as licence plate recognition technology.

Pihema says it's a win not just for Taumatamākūkū but also for the whole of the Far North.

"The importance of safety isn't just about our community, it's about all road users. It's not just our community that uses the roads."