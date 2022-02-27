Northland has country's lowest Covid vaccination rate

By Te Ao - Māori News
Northlanders have yet to reach the 90% mark of those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Only 87.8% (141,667) of Northland's eligible population have received their second dose, the lowest vaccination rate among all 21 district health boards.

All other DHBs have hit the 90% vaccination target for second doses.

90.3% of Northlanders have received their first dose and 68.8% have had a booster shot.

Northland currently has 963 active cases and a patient passed away in a Northland hospital yesterday. The person died from an unrelated medical condition and had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Northland iwi collective Te Kahu o Taonui says anti-mandate protests have diminished the work of iwi and local health authorities during the pandemic to keep communities, kaumātua and whānau safe.

