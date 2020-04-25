Northland man plays last post for neighbourhood remembrance

Despite the limitations of lockdown, the people of Northland found ways to honour and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in war.

From the balcony of his home, Frank Lundberg played the bugle in the early dawn for the benefit of the neighbourhood.

"It was beautiful, the neighbour put a flyer in our mailbox to say he'd be doing that, so yeah we thought it was fabulous," Michelle Heta says.

Another resident said, "We were coming out for the dawn service anyway, and that's our front door right there. So as we came out we saw our neighbour dressed up and ready to go. So we thought we'd come down here instead."

Not far from here, Te Ao came across families standing in honour on the main road.

"My lovely wife is ex-services so this is a time for us to remember our whānau that went on before us and fought for what we are and what we have today. So it's just our little way of saying thank you," Henry Beattie says.

"Just remembering those who helped us and served us so we don't have to do it again," another neighbour said.

Lundberg has led the Whangarei Brass Band for the past 30 years with the strong support of his wife Sharon. He maintains it is of the utmost importance to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"For me, being an ex-serviceman myself, to be able to do that is a privilege, the last post and the reveille. It is a privilege and the opportunity to do it for the people of my neighbourhood that was also good."

While different, it was an ANZAC Day to remember.

"It was beautiful, yeah beautiful. Lovely to have a neighbour like that doing his thing there, it was really awesome," Tata says.

"What's most important? Probably just that we don't forget about the soldiers and what they did for us," she says