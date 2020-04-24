Northland MP no-show to Northern checkpoint - 8:30am Newsbreak

- Police say nearly 4000 people have breached the lockdown restrictions, many in the days before the prime minister announced the change to Alert Level 3. As the final week of Alert Level 4 draws to an end, there were increased reports of people stepping out of their bubbles, congregating in public areas and not obeying physical distancing rules. On April 20, police recorded 3800 breaches of level 4 restrictions since the lockdown began. Nearly 400 of them resulted in prosecutions.

- Northland MP Matt King was a no-show today, refusing Hone Harawira's invitation to see the work of the Tai Tokerau Border Control, which he says is illegal. It seems the police are also backing the MP.

- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also waded into the debate over checkpoints which are now in our māori communities across the country.