Northland police charge man with murder

Northland police arrested an 18-year-old this morning and charged him with murder of Krillan Brown in Moerewa on June 7.

Also today the police arrested a 19-year-old man they had been searching for.

The man was found at a Kawakawa address early this morning. The Armed Offenders Squad was there to assist, police say.

Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu says that the public told police where he was hiding.

That man will be appearing in the Kaikohe District Court today where he will face charges relating to alleged incidents over the past month.

The charges also include burglary; wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; threatening to kill; commission of a crime with a firearm; assault with a weapon; injuring with Intent; unlawful possession of firearms; escaping police custody; and failing to stop for police.