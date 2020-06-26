Northland police charge wanted man with murder

Northland Police arrested a 19-year-old this morning and charged him with murder. Police had been searching for him following a series of events including an alleged firearms incident in Moerewa last Saturday.

The man was found at a Kawakawa address early this morning. The Armed Offenders Squad was there to assist, police say.

Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu says that the public told police where he was hiding.

“We extend our thanks to our Moerewa and Kawakawa communities for assisting police, providing us with information and tolerating our increased armed presence.

“I also want to acknowledge the efforts of our staff, who have worked tirelessly over the past week to hold this person to account.

“We hope this morning’s arrest will provide some reassurance to these communities, who I know do not stand for behaviour that puts them at risk and harm.”

The man will be appearing in the Kaikohe District Court today where he will face charges relating to alleged incidents over the past month.

The chargesalso include burglary; wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; threatening to kill; commission of a crime with a firearm; assault with a weapon; injuring with Intent; unlawful possession of firearms; escaping police custody; and failing to stop for police.