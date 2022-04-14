Northland whitebait habitat protection to be 'significantly scaled up'

Photo / File

Work is to be 'significantly scaled up' to protect whitebait spawning habitat in Northland.

“Īnanga numbers are declining. It’s important that we restore their home and protect them,” Environment Minister David Parker said in a statement today.

Parker announced $1 million funding over the next 3.5 years for the project, which will focus on locating īnanga and protecting their spawning habitat across 25 waterways in the Far North.

He said the funding will enable 18.3 full-time equivalent roles to do the work and 24 people to undertake formal training.

The project partners include Ngāti Manu – Karetu Marae, Te Hikutu Hapū, Whirinaki Toiora Trust and Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust.

The project will enable 19,400 stream side plantings and fencing to be installed along four kilometres of waterways, as well as animal and plant pest control.

“This will help to fill knowledge gaps and increase effective management of freshwater and riparian habitats for the protection of this declining taonga species,” said Kim Jones of charitable umbrella organisation Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust.