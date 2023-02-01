Northland's state of emergency lifted

The Northland Regional Council lifted its state of emergency for the region at 10am today.

The state of emergency was a precaution given the red-level weather warnings by MetService yesterday, and although such emergencies are issued for seven days, they can be either extended or cut short if need be.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Graeme MacDonald says the precautionary measure was made to protect life and property under the Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Act 2002.

"As it eventuated, these powers were not required and there is no need for the emergency declaration to continue," he says.

As it reaches past midday today, red levels have gone for Northland and Auckland. Eastern Waikato is now at a heavy rain watch level while the Coromandel Peninsula and western Bay of Plenty (Rotorua, Tauranga) are at red level rain heavy rain warnings.

In other areas, Mount Taranaki and Tasman, west of Motueka, are under a heavy rain watch.