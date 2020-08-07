Northland's wharves score $2.7m rejuvenation

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said the funding is divided into two major parts, with Rangi Point, Te Karaka, Mangungu and Motuti to receive $1.8 million from the Provincial Growth Fund while the Hokianga Water Collective will receive just over $995,000 to increase access to reliable and resilient water supplies for seven communities across Hokianga.

“The work will include the construction of a new wharf and pontoon at Rangi Point and new wharves at Te Karaka and Mangungu, as well as a new pontoon being added to the existing Motuti Wharf,” Shane Jones said.

“Locals will be better connected to essential services and their work via water transport if roads are not accessible. This work will also result in lower maintenance costs over time.

“Work on the projects will start immediately, with 16 jobs created over the six to eight months of construction,” Shane Jones said.

Up to 13 marae, three schools, two kohanga reo, a health clinic and 384 households will benefit from the upgrade of the ageing water storage and distribution infrastructure in the district.

“This funding is for stage one of the project, which will reinstate the dam and reticulation infrastructure at Motukaraka. A total of 30 jobs will be created across the community during construction,” Shane Jones said.

“An improved water supply will also be a starting point for these communities to further develop over 1000ha of Māori-owned land with the potential for sustainable development and long-term job creation."