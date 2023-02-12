'This is not a system to ignore': MetService upgrades to Red Warnings for Northland and Auckland

Source / MetService

MetService has upgraded the heavy rain and strong winds warnings to Red in a "severe weather update" for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

"This is not a system to ignore, the worst is yet to come," it says.

"Red Warnings for Heavy Rain are in force for Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay. Red Warnings for Strong Winds are in force for Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula."

"The amount of rain forecast for the Coromandel Peninsula and northern Gisborne, now including Northland and Auckland, is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to damage roads, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities. Power outages are also very likely."

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania has urged whānau to "keep safe and up to date" with Civil Defence Northland in a social media post on Sunday morning.

At about 11.30am Sunday, Civil Defence Northland said, "With this heavy rain coming on top of the constant heavy rain we’ve been having, streams and rivers may rise rapidly and become dangerous. Surface flooding, slips and flood water are likely to close roads and disrupt travel. Flooding of low-lying areas is also possible.

"From 10:00am Today (Sunday 12 Feb) to 12:00am Tuesday 14 Feb, MetService is forecasting between 200 to 300 mm of rain, south of about Kaeo, with 100 to 180 mm of rain elsewhere. Peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h, but 20 to 30 mm/h in the south and east during Monday."

In Auckland, Waka Kotahi has imposed speed and lane restrictions on the harbour bridge “due to severe wind gusts”.