Novavax vaccine approved providing third option for Aotearoa

Ngāti Manawa kaumātua Pem Bird is welcoming the approval of the Nuvavaxovid vaccine today, the third Covid-19 vaccine to become available in New Zealand.

Medsafe granted the two-dose vaccine provisional approval if February, and the cabinet yesterday confirmed the Novavx produced vaccine will become available for those 18 and over.

Bird, who last year told Te Ao Māori News he would wait for a vaccine such as the Novavax says he is happy to finally have the vaccine of his choice available.

“Kei te tino harikoa te ngākau, e kite ana i roto i ngā rangahau ko tēnei momo pai kē ake i te Pfizer, pa kē ake. Kāore te tangata e whara,” (I’m happy, it’s great. From the research I have seen it is far better than that which Pfizer has available. It hasn’t injured many people.)

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the addition of a third choice, to go with the Pfizer and Astra-Zeneca options, can only continue to improve the country's already high vaccination rate.

"We’re already one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world – at 95 per cent of people aged 12 and over – and we can go higher still, which will make us all safer."

Bird says the approval is timely, with Omicron cases again breaking the daily case number records in Aotearoa.

“Kei te tirotiro ki ngā nekeneke o te Omicron, me aha rā te ao i te Omicron. Me ū tonu ki te Covid? Me huri kē rongoā kē rānei? Pena ko te mea nei, ko te Novavax ka pai ki au. Tino pai kia au. (Looking at what Omicron is doing around the world, what can we do? Keep going with Covid? Or find a different approach? If it’s Novavax, that’s fine with me.)

“Ko tētahi rongoā tino rawe ki a au ku aukatihia e Medsafe ko te Ivermectin. E kaingia tonu tērā rongoā e au tonu.” (Another treatment I find has worked is Ivermectin, which I’m still taking).

The first doses of Nuvaxovid are expected to arrive in the country later this month with officials working with Novavax to finalise a delivery schedule.

“In the meantime, work is underway to prepare for the use of Novavax in the immunisation programme. This includes workforce training and ensuring logistics measures are there to ensure those who want to be vaccinated with the Novavax vaccine will have this option,” Hipkins said.