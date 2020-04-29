NPEC CEO and former All Black appointed to Māori Rugby Board

The CEO of the country's smallest rugby union and a former All Black have been appointed to the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board following the AGM held on Wednesday evening.

Ngāti Porou East Coast Rugby Union CEO Cushla Tangaere-Manuel and 15-test All Black Arran Pene have been appointed as independent board members, for a term of 3-years.

The two were announced by the chairperson of the Māori Board, Dr Farrah Palmer at the AGM, held online for the first time due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cushla Tangaere-Manuel has been the CEO of the country's smallest union, Ngāti Porou East Coast since 2013.

Arran Pene played 26 matches for the All Blacks, including 15 tests between 1992 and 1994, as well as 8 matches for the Māori All Blacks and 111 matches for Otago from 1988 to 1995.

The chairs of Te Tini a Maui and Te Waipounamu, Andre Baker and Andre Thompson respectively were also announced as new regional representatives to the board.

Dr Palmer reflected on positive growth year for Māori rugby, which saw an overall increase of 858 Māori rugby players, male and female in 2019.

2019 also saw the establishment of a Māori U20s team, who beat the Fijian national side in Rotorua. Under 18 men's and women's teams were also assembled in Rotorua for a training camp.

The year culminated for Māori rugby with All Black halfback Aaron Smith winning the Māori Sports Awards Sportsperson of the year. Black Fern Charmaine McMenamin picked up Women's Rugby Player of the year and Sarah Hirini won the Tom French Cup for best Māori player at the NZ Rugby Awards.

The board also acknowledged the death of former Māori All Blacks Keith Davis, Stan "Tiny" Hill, Percy Erceg, Jim Maniapoto, Rod Yates and Trevor Albert who all passed away over the past year.