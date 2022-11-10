NRL All-Stars date confirmed for Rotorua showdowns, Warriors' 2023 draw confirmed

Rugby league fans should mark their calendars for February 11 next year as the Harvey Norman NRL All-Stars games are to play in Aotearoa for the first time.

Earlier this year in July it was announced that Rotorua would create history as the first place to host the All Stars games between the Indigenous and NZ Māori men's and women's teams in Aotearoa. Today, NRL.com has confirmed the official date for when that will happen.

All past matchups have happened across the ditch, where the men's NZ Māori team have won two of the past four, tied one and lost one. For the women, it's tied at two a piece.

It was one draw of many announced by the National Rugby League today as it confirmed the 2023 NRL Telstra Premiership draw, with the addition of a 17th club, the Redcliffe Dolphins.

The One NZ Warriors will play 12 games on home soil in Aotearoa, the first time since 2019 pre-Covid-19. Their first game will be played in the nation's capital on March 3 against the Newcastle Knights. Outside of their stomping grounds at Mount Smart Stadium, the Warriors will also play in Napier and Hamilton.

Tickets are yet to be released for the All-Stars game.