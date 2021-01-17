NRL encourages fans to pick all star teams ahead of February's indigenous match

Source / NRL.com

The NRL has opened up entries once again for fans to pick their Indigenous and Māori All Stars team for February's match in North Queensland.

Fans who vote for their dream team in the challenge, which went live on the nrl.com website on Saturday, are in with a chance to win an official Indigenous or Māori All Stars Jersey signed by all the players.

Entries close midnight (AEDT) on Friday, 22 January.

Some of the choices fans will have to make include, for example, deciding between the Bulldogs' Dallin Watene-Zelezniak or Raiders players Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad or Bailey Simonsson at fullback for the Māori, or Bulldogs player Jeremy Marshall-King or the Storm's Brandon Smith at hooker.

Jeremy Marshall-King was given a special post-match haka by his friends and family at Leichhardt Oval after his Wests Tigers debut against the Warriors in 2017. Video / YouTube

The match is set down for Saturday, 20 February at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

Last year, the Māori men won 30-16 over their Indigenous All Stars opponents on the Gold Coast, while the Māori women were beaten 10-4.