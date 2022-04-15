NRLW champ Mya Hill-Moana is celebrated at home

Roosters NRLW premiership-winning front-rower Mya Hill-Moana has received a hero's welcome at her home club Taniwharau in Huntly.

Just days after helping the Sydney club win its inaugural title, and with the trans-Tasman borders open again, Hill-Moana has been able to celebrate the historic occasion with her whānau at the clubrooms that lie close to her heart.

"I really wanted them to be there at that moment. But times are tough with Covid and everything but receiving it (the title), all I wanted to do was come home and show my parents," she told Te Ao Mārama from Taniwharau.

Reflecting on the come-from-behind 16-4 victory, Hill-Moana says there were tense moments at halftime with the Dragons leading 4-0.

"We got a little bit of growling, got the what's up. But our girls stuck it out right till the very end."

To acknowledge her achievements with the Roosters this season, and the Māori All-Stars that elevated her to stardom, Taniwharau presented her with a club blazer - the first wahine to receive one for on-field efforts. Club president Erin Paki acknowledged Hill-Moana's family who helped pave her path to NRLW glory.

"I was so happy to see them (Hill-Moana's father and koro) wearing their blazers. Her father is still playing, so this is a very special and rare occasion."

"E rua tau ki mua i ara te whakaaro, āe koia te tohu me riro i te kōhine a tāua. Heoi anō, āna whaea, ōna kuia o mua kua riro i ngā koti mō ngā mahi o muri, mō te whakahaere i te kaupapa engari mō te tākaro, tika tonu ko Mya te mea tuatahi. He mea miharo." Her name first came up two years ago to receive this honour. Her kuia and aunties received this honour for their tireless work behind the scenes. However, Maia is the first woman to receive this honour as a player. How fitting is that?

Before leaving for Australia, Hill-Moana was part of the Taniwharau U-18 women's team that won the Auckland competition in 2019. Her uncle, Hakopa Ngapo, says his niece's success since then has opened the door for other young female players.

"Kua tūwhera ngā whatutoka hei whai mā ngā kōhine o te takiwā, ka mutu o te motu. E kitea ana tātou e tūwhera ana te ao rīki, te ao whutupōro ki ēnei wāhine i ēnei rangi. Koia tēnei kei te whakatīnana, mehemea ka tāea ko au, ka tāea ko koutou. Kua whakatauira, kua whakatinana i ngā wawata i wawatia e ia. Ko tāna he whakatinana, ko ana teina ka whai te ara inanaianei." Opportunities are now there for our women players, not only from here but also from across the country. We now know that there are opportunities for league and rugby for our women. She is a prime example. Ii she can do it, so can anybody. I am stoked that she can and has achieved her goals. Now her sister is following in that same direction.