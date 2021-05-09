NSW flights to resume from midnight Sunday

Flights from New South Wales will resume from midnight Sunday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

In a statement Saturday evening, Minister Hipkins said the current travel pause with New South Wales will lift Sunday – subject to no further significant developments in New South Wales.

He said New Zealand health officials met Saturday regarding the recently identified Covid-19 community cases in Sydney and determined that the risk to public health in New Zealand remains low.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Health is advising airlines that flights can resume from 11:59pm tomorrow (Sunday 9 May) subject to there being no further significant developments.

“This is good news and aligns with the lifting of NSW restrictions at 12.01am on Monday 10 May 2021."

Minister Hipkins also had some specific advice for travellers who have been at any of the locations of interest in New South Wales.

"Anyone who is in Australia and was at any of the locations of interest at the times specified is asked to follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing and MUST NOT travel to New Zealand within 14 days from when they were at the location, he said.

"As before, anyone who has arrived in New Zealand and who was at a location of interest at the specified time must self-isolate immediately and call Healthline for information on when they should be tested."

Direct flights from New South Wales to New Zealand were paused at 11:59 pm on Wednesday.