Number of COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand has reached 1,039 after rising 89 overnight.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the new cases were made up of 48 confirmed cases and 41 probable cases.

Today is the 11th day New Zealand has been in lockdown and since day one a total of 156 reported cases have recovered.

Dr Bloomfield says there have been no additional deaths but 15 people are in hospital today, including three patients in intensive care.

“One is in Wellington Hospital and two in Auckland. Two are in critical condition.”

People of Māori descent make up 7.6 percent of cases and Pacific people 3.3 percent.

People of European descent make up 74 percent and Asian people make up 8.3 percent of cases.

“For those cases we have information on, 45 percent have a clear international travel link, a further 36 percent are contacts of known cases, including those in clusters we have around the country," Dr Bloomfield says.

“We have confirmed community transmission of one percent and 18 percent of our cases are under investigation.”

On average 2,448 tests are being processed per day. So far 36,209 cases have been processed in total.

A total of 12 clusters are being examined. The largest includes 66 cases from Auckland’s Marist College, 58 cases from a wedding in Bluff and 56 cases in Matamata.

Dr Bloomfield says over the next week a $15m mental health and wellbeing package will be implemented to support people in isolation. A Māori response action plan will also be announced.

