Number of policewomen, Māori officers continues to grow

A total of 76 new police officers graduated from Police College this week, bringing in a milestone for female officers in the process.

The 365 - Kura Moeahu - wing included 22 women, taking the total number of sworn female officers to more than 1000 since 2017.

It marks an increase of 57 per cent in six years. Police Minister Ginny Andersen said it was a significant moment for the service.

“Since 2017, female constabulary numbers have grown almost three times as fast as overall numbers. It’s fantastic to see that ourpolice service is increasingly reflecting what New Zealand looks like.

“Police are on track to deliver their growth target of 1800 additional Police officers by June 30 this year."

The latest wing, named for its patron, Kura Moehau, Te Rūnanganui o Te Atiawa chairperson and the senior cultural advisor to Parliament, was 27 per cent women, and 11 per cent of the group were Māori.

The number of sworn Māori officers has also had a boost since 2017, up by 39 per cent, and Pasifika by 77 per cent.

Of the 22 new female officers, Constable Holly Hannaby is looking forward to policing after obtaining a BA majoring in criminology and criminal justice.

During her studies she worked with a multi-agency group that focused on youth offenders involved in fleeing driver and ram raids.

“Working with this group gave me insight into youth crime and the help and assistance that youth aid officers provide – something I would love to work towards with my career in the New Zealand Police,” she says.

The new officers will be spread across all 12 Police districts, with most going to Auckland, Counties Manukau and Wellington. They join the service at a time when crime is still rising. However, Andersen says the increase in police staffing numbers will help "keep communities safe".

“We know it’s important for our police staff to look like the communities they serve. I’m incredibly proud of the rapid increase in women joining the Police service since 2017.

“When we came into government in 2017, there was one full-time equivalent (FTE) constabulary for every 548 New Zealanders. Five years later, we have more police in our communities, and there is one FTE constabulary for every 488 New Zealanders. We’re also on track to ensure that 700 staff will be focused on tackling organised crime and dismantling illegal gang operations."