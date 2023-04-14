Nurses call on politicians to fix health system

Nurses across the country will hold rallies on Saturday, calling on politicians to address the nursing and health crisis in Aotearoa.

Thousands of nurses from Kaitāia in the north to Invercargill in the south will gather at 19 rallies organised by the New Zealand Nurses Organisation.

Nurses Organisation kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says it is the first time its 57,000 members spanning hospitals, aged care facilities and kaimahi hauora have united for one kaupapa.

"We're calling every nurse everywhere to come together because the crisis is significant, not just within Te Whatu Ora but across the entire sector.

"This is definitely not a strike, this is a coming together, a call for action. Maranga mai, stand up! Let's ensure that the nurses' role is to advocate for patient safety and patient care."

Nuku is also calling on members of the public to attend the rallies around the motu and listen to the kōrero. A petition has also been launched calling for political parties to make investment in the healthcare system a high-priority election issue.

Gross racism

"We've heard a lot lately about the nursing shortage. We've heard a lot in the media about pay inequities in the nursing sector. And what we're starting to hear is about the gross and systemic racism that disadvantages Maori and Pasifika.

"This is a concern for members of the public. We need to stop the failings of a healthcare system that doesn't respond to needs. So this is about coming together around those political things that impact on nurses but also the real things that impact on everyday people of Aotearoa."

She says the WAI2575 report into Māori health identified systemic racism in the health sector but hasn't seen any evidence of change.

Marked differences

"The recent reports on the access of patients to renal dialysis or to kidney transplants showed a marked difference between non-Māori and Māori being able to access our services. These types of things will continue to go on unless we disrupt it and unless we've got patients and the community outraged by the inequities and the treatment that particular groups of the population are receiving."

NZNO chief executive Paul Golter is laying the blame for the current crisis at the feet of successive governments over many decades. He says just about any nurse in Aotearoa will say patients aren't getting the best care they should be.

"That’s worrying for our elderly and infirm but it’s also soul-destroying for nurses. Add to that poor conditions, chronic overwork and the government’s refusal to settle outstanding pay issues, and it’s no wonder thousands have left for Australia and thousands more are making plans to leave.

"We need 4000-5000 more nurses; it’s as simple as that. So, we want to see everything possible being done to recruit them without delay, and for all politicians to get behind this with their support."