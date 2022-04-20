Nurses: Go to court or accept DHBs' offer?

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is considering legal action after backing out of an agreement with the country's district health boards to ratify a pay equity settlement last week.

NZNO kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said that many nurses saw the positives of the settlement but had major problems with the back pay provision of the settlement, which had left the NZNO with huge concerns, especially for Māori nurses.

“This is only affecting the 40,000 nurses that work with the district health boards. The big impact is going to be on Māori nurses as many of them work in the primary sector, which this settlement does not affect at this stage.”

“They have become incredibly distressed by being undervalued at this settlement offer proposal.”

Nuku said that members were feeling undermined by the current offer and the stalemate that has occurred.

“Nurses felt they didn’t have a voice.”

Members to choose

Nuku said it was critically important for the NZNO to keep its collective power so nurses outside the DHBs also had the privilege of being recognised.

She says that after taking advice from lawyers, NZNO officials would be meeting with members to discuss two options.

“It's not acceptable that this type of thing takes so long if we are saying there is discrimination in this profession.”

Nuku said that they are making sure that the members know all the facts before making a decision, which could be going to the Employment Relations Authority or accepting the current offer.