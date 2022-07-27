Nursing students call to action proves health care crisis

New Zealand nursing shortages have become so serious that in Dunedin Hospital tasks that would normally be conducted by qualified nurses are being performed by nursing students.

Now the government has been asked by the NZ Nurses Organisation what its plan is to address this chronic shortage while making sure nursing staff are safe.

NZNO kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said that they found out about the situation down in Dunedin via a TikTok when a young first-year student nurse was asked by the School of Nursing and heeded the call of Dunedin Hospital to go in and provide patient watch.

“Patient watch is usually undertaken when a patient needs to be quite specialised, and the (nurse’s) role is to support that patient one-on-one, which is a really unfortunate position that places both the nursing student and the patient at considerable risk.”

Nuku sad that her heart sank to see the student nurse put her hand up to help out with what is recognised as a health crisis.

“She had the best intentions to deliver the best care she knew she was able to provide but sometimes in those situations you don’t understand the limitations of that.”

Nurses burned out

Nuku said the student nurse made reference to the fact she had never been to a hospital and that there wasn’t any orientation as her handover was from another student nurse.

“I felt really saddened for her but, like many other nurses, I feel angry that the health system has reached this point and the health minister continues to ignore this crisis.”

Nuku said avoidance of the crisis has been increasing the stress on nurses and also increasing the wait times in the hospitals.

She thinks the first thing that needs to happen is for the government recognises that New Zealand is in a crisis as being in a crisis requires some implementation strategies both with immediate action and long term.

“To suggest that we are going to look at recruitment overseas, that is a long time away. These nurses are burned-out and fatigued now.”