Nutritional food - the new haves and have-nots

The latest state of food security and nutrition report shows the world is moving backwards in eliminating hunger and malnutrition.

The number of people affected by hunger globally, rose to as many as 828 million in 2021, an increase of 46 million since 2020, and 150 million since the outbreak of Covid-19.

University of Otago programme director of agricultural innovation Professor Craig Bunt, nō Te Ātiawa, said the report was timely and reflected what was happening here and internationally.

“Almost half the world’s population is receiving inadequate nutrition, and most of the support from farmers doesn’t actually get to them and leads to a worsening environment and decreases the output of nutritional food.”

Bunt said the average spent per person per day on food in New Zealand was around five dollars, “and that is not a lot”.

Just one extra bill

But with the average person spending $70 a week on food on average, Bunt says if that person is caught out having to pay a sudden bill of $50, then he or she might be in trouble.

“These statistics only focus on the middle so, if you’re on the wrong side of those averages, then you’re in a very fragile position.”

Bunt said food and its production should be treated like physical health with the same amount of attention placed on it as well.

“We’ve heard discussions in recent years of a guaranteed financial income. We need to start talking about a guaranteed nutritional income or access to guaranteed nutrition and how we could deliver that because the policies today haven’t achieved that.”