NZ to Aotearoa: Petition gains momentum as signatures top 25,000

In less than 24 hours more than 25,000 people have signed a petition to officially rename New Zealand as Aotearoa.

The petition, organised by Te Pati Māori was a pledge from the 2020 election. The party also wants to restore original Te Reo Māori names for all towns, cities and places right across the motu by 2026.

The petition was launched yesterday morning and today Te Pati Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer told Te Ao Māori News that more than 25,000 people had signed the petition.

“25,000 at 8am this morning - and growing!” she said,

Yesterday co-leader Rawiri Waititi said there was a "momentum shift and a mood for change".

"It's not to change who we are but I think to strengthen who we are as a nation.

"This is not about getting rid of anything. This is about reinstating the original name for this country, Aotearoa, and many of the place names too."