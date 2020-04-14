NZ artists collaborate in unique waiata to help Kiwis through COVID-19 pandemic

New Zealand music artists have collaborated to create a unique waiata to be released tomorrow to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waiata Stay was written, recorded and edited in seven days remotely, combining over 20 of the country’s most exciting and well-known artists together with a clear and simple message “this isn’t forever, we’re in this together”.

It features 16 vocalists; Anna Coddington, Bailey Wiley, Hollie Smith, Ria Hall, Theia, Fran Kora, Jackson Owens, Joel Shadbolt from L.A.B, Kings, Logan Bell from Katchafire, Pere Wihongi from Maimoa, Rei, Rob Ruha, Stan Walker, Tiki Taane and Troy Kingi.

The song was directed by Mikee Tucker and written and arranged by Anna Coddington, Ruha, Scott Tindale, Brad Kora, Ara Adams-Tamatea and Shadbolt.

The idea for creating the waiata was ignited by the head of government fund Manaaki, Anaru Mill, who became inspired by the work of a Uganda music artist he had come across in his mahi at COVID Command.

Anaru suggested to his colleague Te Atawhai Tibble that Kiwi artists should create the waiata. Tibble then called Nadia Marsh, Kaiarahi Puoro at Te Māngai Pāho to see what could be done.

“She engaged Mikee Tucker from Loop, and the project began to come together.”

All proceeds from Stay will be donated to Āwhina Puoro, Music Helps, a charity working to help those in the music industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on this story watch Te Ao Māori news tomorrow night.