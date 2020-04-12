NZ defence force group eager to return to whānau - 11.30am Newsbreak

* It is a sad Easter for NZ as two more COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed by the Ministry of Health yesterday. A man in his 80s died at Wellington Hospital this weekend. His death was followed by the passing of a man in his 70s at Christchurch's Burwood Hospital and is linked to the Rosewood Resthome cluster.

* A group of NZ Defence Force personnel, who have been in self-isolation at the Royal New Zealand Air Force Base at Whenuapai since returning from Iraq, are looking forward to returning home to their families.

* Ngāti Kahungunu iwi are delivering more than 30,000 easter eggs this weekend to help lift the spirits of whānau in lockdown at home over this Easter period.