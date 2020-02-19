NZ Golf Open on par with Māori

Aotearoa Golfing legend Michael Campbell. Source/Gettys

The golfing green is browning up for this year's New Zealand Golf Open.

The Māori Golf Association has formed a 'tikanga-based relationship' with New Zealand Golf for the Open in Queenstown this month.

NZ Golf is keen to make up for the commotion over a cloak that was draped over last year's winner, Zach Murray.

A Māori weaver dubbed it a 'piece of fake fur' and said it was insulting to call it a korowai.

NZ Golf is making up for the blue and will brown itself up in the process.

A pōwhiri will be held prior to the event, for all competitors and officials at the Hills Golf Course owned by Sir Michael Hill. He'll join Ngāi Tahu as mana whenua.

This year's Māori amateur champion, Owen Lloyd has been given automatic entry to play.

US Open winner Michael Campbell is the only Māori professional golfer competing.

The Māori Golf Association has also planned a formal ceremony for the winner, who'll be clad in an authentic korowai called Te Ati ā-toa.

A pounamu pendant made by Ngāi Tahu master carver Fayne Robinson will also be presented.

Māori Golf Patron Waihoroi Shortland says they will also discuss providing a pounamu pendant for all future winners of the NZ Open, a Māori spin on the 'Green Jacket' tradition of golfing opens.

The NZ Open tees off on February 27.

