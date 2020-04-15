NZ Māori Council urges Govt to work with small Māori businesses - 8.30am Newsbreak

- The New Zealand Māori Council has urged the Government to work more with Māori small business and industry to develop a specific Māori approach to employment and business growth as Treasury Forecasts indicate a scenario where unemployment could hit past 26%. Matthew Tukaki, the Council's Executive Director told an online business briefing of its National Taskforce on Access to Industry and Employment that Māori unemployment is, under the Treasury scenario, to be above 30%.

- Checkpoints operating throughout Ngāti Porou have been advised by police to close down. However, locals leading them do not agree with the call. They claim there has been minimal police supporting their efforts during lock-down to keep their vulnerable communities safe.

- The new waiata Stay was written, recorded and edited in seven days remotely, combining over 20 of the country’s most exciting and well-known artists together with a clear and simple message “this isn’t forever, we’re in this together”. All proceeds donated to Music Helps, who are doing great things to help those in the music industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.