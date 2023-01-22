NZ Māori Rugby League plans celebratory evening for All Stars week

Photo / File

Aotearoa NZ Māori Rugby League is organising a pō whakanui celebratory evening to coincide with the inaugural All Stars Indigenous Rugby League Week in Rotorua next month.

The event will bring together past and present NZMRL players, managers, coaches, trainers and staff at Ngongotahā Chiefs Rugby League Club on Friday evening, 10 February.

"It's a time for us to come together, catch up and celebrate ANZMRL".

For the $30 per person registration, guests will receive a game day ticket, an NZMRL polo shirt, dinner and entertainment.

Further information is available here.