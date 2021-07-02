NZ Marketing Association open door to Māori youth

The NZ Marketing Association is using a Māori initiative to encourage more young Māori to enter the industry.

The Growth Project - Whakaahu Whakamua is supported by Te Puni Kōkiri and delivered by ICE (Inspire, Create and Engage), to grow Māori potential in the workplace and leadership positions.

More than 250 Māori graduates are part of the project.

Some were sponsored by senior marketing executives and agency leads within 3 weeks of launching the concept and 15 are now certified in marketing foundation skills.

New Zealand Marketing Association CEO John Miles says the concept has resonated well with major companies.

“They were apologising to me for being too slow off the mark to secure a student."

He wants to continue increasing diversity with Māori roles in the industry.

"I want to encourage young people into what is one of the best jobs in the world, where they can make a difference as well.”