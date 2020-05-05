NZ Music Month creates opportunities for all - Maaka Fiso

Some may remember him from X-Factor NZcompetition seven years ago, others may have seen him feature more recently in the 2019 Matatini promotional video welcoming the tens of thousands to Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Reo music video to the tune of Queen's 'We Will Rock You" for Te Matatini 2019 - Video / Te Matatini Society Inc

Fiso (Ngāti Hāmoa, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) has been working hard behind the scenes on his music and shares his thoughts on Aotearoa's current music situation.

“(It) sheds light on music, and Aotearoa singers, whether they be Māori, Pākehā or Chinese,” Fiso says.

But he did, however, wonder why we focus on just one NZ Music month in the year.

“I don’t know why the month is on the emphasis on the month of May when really we could doing that any time of the year you know? Those are my thoughts,” Fiso says.

Fiso explains how he and his management wanted to prepare for the lockdown, both agreed to get as many of Fiso’s projects sorted as soon as possible.

“If we didn’t get this done before lockdown, we’d be way behind the eight-ball eh? And [sic] we wouldn’t be able to push anything out.”

Fiso confessed that he has some major musical influences within Māoridom and beyond.

“I’ve gotta give it to the Ria Halls, the Maisey Rika, the Rob Ruhas, the Troy Kingis," all he says he considers dear friends.

He also pays homage to the Māori musicians of old, “They are the ones who cleared the path for us as Māori singers.”

Maaka's latest release 'Karanga' - Video / YouTube.

Reflecting on some of his industry highlights, Fiso says placing in the top seven finalists for X-Factor NZ in 2013 was the kickstart to his professional musical journey.

From there, he eventually joined Waatea Music in Auckland.

“Waatea Music - they took a chance on me and I signed with them. I’ve been with them since 2014. So that’s you know, tata ki te ono tau!” he muses.

Fiso now resides in Wellington so part of his music hustle is returning to Auckland to work on his music - which forms the top priority in his future plans, post-COVID.

“I just need to get back up to Auckland and finish off a whole lot of new music that I’ve been working on,” Fiso says.

That includes finishing his work with D.Love and other producers he was working with before the lockdown.