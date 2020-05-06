NZ Music Month is ‘nothing’ - DLT

DLT (far left) Teremoana Rapley, Te Kupu, Acid Dread and MC Wiya. Source / Provided

NZ Music Hall of Famer Darryl Thomson aka DLT was instrumental in creating the Aotearoa hip hop scene. Starting with Upper Hutt Posse (UPH), DLT’s producing genius was the secret sauce for bangers such as the very first Aotearoa hip hop single E Tū and Chains.

Speaking with Te Ao Māori News, DLT was dismissive of NZ Music Month, calling it ‘nothing’.

“It’s a time when those same five artists get the same prime time, and the emerging young people who look up to New Zealand music get no love,” DLT says.

He challenged the logic of how NZ music month is operated.

“Why are we sending the same horse to the lake you know? It’s just so dumb cuz!” Thomson says.

When the lockdown came, DLT locked down his family for their safety. He mentioned that it did disrupt his painting work.

The pioneering DJ/Producer paid homage to Golden Harvest, the five piece band that performed I Need Your Love. The Kaukau brothers, Gavin, Mervyn, Gene and Kevin were an inspiration to the boy from Maraenui.

“Thank you Golden Harvest. Māori Commodores!” DLT says.

“Seeing four Māori guys being Māori. Wearing leather jackets, having long scraggy hair, chilling on the guitar.

“It was the first time that I saw my family on telly.”

At a time when Māori were not commonly seen, Golden Harvest stood out. Almost Thirty years later, would see former Golden Harvest band member Kevin Kaukau starring on the 2013 film Mt Zion. That, Thomson says, brought a tear to the corner of his eye.

“Before that, you imagine the media in those days. One TV channel that we had Good Times, was the only Black People on TV.

“The other 99.9% was white folk being white. And we were stuck in a housing project called Maraenui where no one was white!”

His second influence he cites, is Herbs. Their provocative protests against environmental damage stood out to him. Laughing in jest, he says that he has never been acknowledged in Waiata Māori but he has fun during the celebrations.

Travelling to New York, the birthplace of hip hop and meeting founding fathers Afrika Bambaata and DJ Kool Herc remain his number one moment in the industry.

KRS-ONE (left), DLT (right). Source / Provided

But the second, was taking emceeing pioneer KRS-ONE onto Ōrākei marae.

“Having the pōhiri, whakatau for him and making speak in the marae.

“To sit next to him in his socks, in the meeting house, watching him twiddle his fingers out of nervousness was up there!”

The veteran radical says the post-COVID world will be the same for Māori.

"Just another day in Babylon cuz. You know, what you been doing for 200 years cuz? We had our six weeks of telling Pākehās to go home. Now it's back on us again.

"Level one doesn't mean good sh*t for a Māori. Level one means get down to the back of the class with your mates."

No wonder then, that DLT and the rest of the posse will be hitting the booth this year to record another Upper Hutt Posse album.