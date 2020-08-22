NZ Post stands down 70 staff after two positive tests

NZ Post has stood down about 70 staff at an Auckland parcel processing centre after a second postal worker returned a positive Covid-19 test result.

The staff members who work the day shift at NZ Post's Highbrook centre in East Tāmaki were stood down as a precautionary measure following advice late last night from the Ministry of Health.

"This is for the remainder of the two-week incubation period from when the last infectious staff member was on-site, which was Friday 14 August," says NZ Post chief operating officer Mark Stewart.