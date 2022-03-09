New Zealand's eight universities say the country needs an independent council to offer a "national strategic focus" for research activities, and it has to forsake the"unrealised aim of being below average" in research spending across universities, including Māori research spending.

Their joint organisation, Universities New Zealand (UNZ), says such a council would also be in charge of putting mātauranga Māori, or Māori knowledge, first. "All research that enhances the wellbeing of Māori communities" would be of interest to the new organisation.

At the same time, it would be in charge of "strategic dealing" as with "border concerns" such as "the value of integrating Māori research into more broad research programmes". Māori and Māori expertise should be "essential to a framework for mutually defined success", it said.

UNZ has also called for a "dedicated fully financed capability maintained by Māori for Māori communities." It maintains that Māori are not simply "stakeholders to be consulted."

UNZ wants a council of "renowned researchers and big-picture thinkers" to define national research goals in response to last year's data-module data-green report on the future of the public research system.

The council would advise on long term investments in research rather than short individual research grants. It would operate at an arm’s length from the government to avoid political interference during the changing of political parties

UNZ chief executive Chris Whelan says that would prevent research from being supported by one government and “rejected” by the next elected into office.

UNZ says New Zealand is "far short" of its aim of 2% of GDP for research investment, which is significantly below the 2.5 per cent average for the OECD.