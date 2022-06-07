NZ Rugby apologises to Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate

Former Black Ferns player Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate has received a formal apology from New Zealand Rugby for the experiences leading to her "decline in hauora".

NZR said in a statement it takes responsibility for the systemic failings that contributed to her publically revealing the mental pressures she suffered while on tour to Europe in 2021. As a result it has apologised to Ngata-Aerengamate and her whānau, and is committing to helping her receive the support she requires in her continued recovery.

Her social media post triggered an independent review that found the concerns Ngata-Aerengamate raised were not isolated. The post included allegations that then-coach Glenn Moore had, amongst other things, told her she "didn't deserve to be in the team" and was "picked only to play the guitar".

"Yes, I had a mental breakdown in front of everyone," Ngata-Aerengamate wrote in December, following the Black Ferns northern tour in which they lost every test match.

Ngata-Aerengamate and Moore, who resigned after the release of the report, opted for a mediation process to address the concerns raised in the social media post.

More to come.