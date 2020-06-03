NZ should stay in Alert Level 2 to avoid second wave, says researcher

Researcher and advisor Dr Rawiri Taonui says New Zealand should stay in Alert Level 2 to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

It comes after pressure on the Government this week to move the country to Alert Level 1 after 11 consecutive days with no new cases.

Taonui says that’s not enough.

“You need enough days to spend at least two cycles, about 28 days, or as close to you can to a month to make Level 1.”

National leader Todd Muller says businesses need the move and the deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters believes the health risks are now outweighed by the devastation to the economy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is holding firm to a June 8 announcement on whether or not the move will happen.

Taonui says it’s important now more than ever to stay the course and New Zealand is better off sticking to the time table the prime minister announced about a week ago.

“We need to look at examples from overseas, for example, Wuhan City in China. They had 36 consecutive days with no new cases and then they found six new cases in just two days.”

Wuhan then embarked on a thorough testing programme in the entire city which is twice the size of New Zealand.

“But what they discovered was 198 cases of mainly asymptomatic passive cases showing no symptoms and if we were to extrapolate that to New Zealand it would be the equivalent to us still having 45 cases with very mild or no symptoms, and of course those people can carry on infecting others.”

Taonui says Western Australia also had more than 20 days of no new cases but in the last eight days they’ve had 34 new cases.

Cabinet will discuss the move earlier than expected, on June 8.