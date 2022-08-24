NZ soldier killed in Ukraine

An Army serviceman has seemingly died in Ukraine, according to the New Zealand Defence Force.

The person was on unpaid leave when he travelled to the war-torn country.

He is not on active duty.

The army says it is still working to establish the details of the individual's death but that it would work to support the family.

"At this early stage there is still more information to be gathered to understand the circumstances fully," a statement read.

Since the February invasion of Ukraine, the New Zealand government has levelled sanctions against the Kremlin and provided several million dollars of financial aid to Kyiv, as it fights to repel Russian forces.

No deployment

Like its allies, the New Zealand government has refused to deploy soldiers in Ukraine, over fears it would further inflame the conflict with Russia and put Kiwi lives at risk.

NZ forces have provided training to Ukrainian soldiers in the UK and other third countries but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declined invitations from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Kyiv.

More than 20,000 foreign soldiers are believed to have travelled to Ukraine to join the country's foreign legion, although western officials have continually warned against it.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was expecting Russia to do something "particularly cruel" on the country's independence day Wednesday. / Channel 4 News

Several British former soldiers were tried by illegal Russian courts in occupied territories of Ukraine last month.

Russia has threatened the men with death sentences after refusing them prisoner of war status, in violation of international law.

According to Ukraine's honorary consul in Auckland, more than 500 Kiwis have volunteered to fight in Ukraine despite official warnings not to join the conflict.

Independence Day

Today was expected to be one of immense fighting and aerial bombardment in Ukraine as the country commemorated its independence day from the Soviet Union.

During a national address on Saturday, Zelensky said he was expecting Russia to do something "particularly cruel", either on the holiday or the days surrounding it.

The Defence Force says it is "consolidating information" about the Kiwi soldier's death and will look to release further details as soon as possible.