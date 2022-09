Credit / NZDF

An NZDF contingent has performed a haka for the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, in the UK today, ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday evening (NZ time).

About 25 New Zealand troops performed the haka at the Army Training Centre Pirbright about 50 kilometres west of London.

Source: The Guardian / YouTube

During their visit, the royal couple talked with contingents from Australia, Canada and New Zealand.