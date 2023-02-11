NZDF 'ready to respond' in Auckland as MetService issues weather warnings

Navy personnel assist with the clean up of debris on the streets of Auckland after the major flooding event as part of Operation Awhina. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand Defence Force is on standby to assist Auckland communities as Cyclone Gabrielle moves towards Aotearoa.

The Defence Force has been providing flood recovery support in the region since the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding and says it intends to remain in the area as part of a "planned response" to the cyclone.

"The NZDF is working alongside emergency response teams at NEMA (the Government's National Emergency Management Agency), Auckland Emergency Management and other agencies, and are ready to respond as required."

MetService, which says Cyclone Gabrielle is currently in the northern Tasman Sea, has issued a heavy rain Red Warning for Coromandel Peninsula and Tairāwhiti Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay.

"A MetService Red Warning is our highest warning for severe weather. Other areas could be upgraded to a red warning later in this event."

Orange Warnings for severe wind and heavy rain are in place for Northland, Auckland north of Whangaparāoa and including Great Barrier Island, Coromandel (wind), the rest of Tairāwhiti Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, MetService says.

MetService says large waves and coastal inundation (flooding) are possible about exposed eastward-facing coasts of the North Island.

Central Auckland is still under a 'Watch for Severe Wind and Rain' but this could be upgraded.